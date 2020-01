A New Lisbon man is facing multiple charges after authorities were tipped off he was carrying a gun on him illegally. In December of 2019 a confidential informant advised New Lisbon police that 27 year old Axel Arcuri had a gun and several drug related items at Arcuri’s residence. On January 15th of 2020 authorities were advised by an anonymous caller that Arcuri had been carrying a gun on him inside a homemade gun holster. The caller stated that at one time Arcuri had removed the bullet from his gun replacing it with a paper wad and shooting it at a man as a joke. Authorities noted Arcuri does not hold a conceal carry permit. On January 16th local authorities conducted a “no-Knock” search warrant at Arcuri’s residence. Authorities located guns and several drug related items. Arcuri faces charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Felony Bail Jumping, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescription Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Source: WRJC.com





