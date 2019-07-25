New Lisbon Man Faces Charges after Trying to Dump Gun and Drugs in Garbage
A New Lisbon man is facing charges after trying to hide his gun and drugs in a garbage can. On July 9th Mauston authorities were flagged down by a witness who noticed a man dump a gun and marijuana in a garbage can at a Mauston gas station. The alleged gun dumper then ran away. An investigation that included multiple testimonies from witnesses, video footage, and DNA evidence, it was determined 28 year old Ryan Scott Martin had dumped the gun and drugs. He is facing charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of THC.
Source: WRJC.com
