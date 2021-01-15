New Lisbon Man Faces 8th Offense OWI after Motorcycle Pursuit

On Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at approximately 4:13PM, a Juneau County Deputy, in a fully marked patrol vehicle, with emergency lights and siren activated, attempted to stop a motorcycle near the Village of Hustler for a traffic violation.

The motorcycle accelerated away in an attempt to flee the officer. As a result, a vehicle pursuit was initiated. Due to the sandy conditions on the township roads, and speeds in excess of 90 mph, a decision was made to terminate the pursuit for the safety of all involved. The pursuit lasted approximately four minutes.

A short time after the pursuit ended another Juneau County Deputy, in a fully marked patrol vehicle, met the motorcycle on Cty Hwy S near McCann Rd. At this time the operator or the motorcycle, 57 year old Todd Wehman, of rural New Lisbon, was taken into custody.

As a result of the initial traffic violation and the pursuit that followed Mr. Wehman was charged with Fleeing/Eluding, a Class I Felony, and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, 8th offense, a Class F Felony. He will also be receiving multiple traffic citations.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New Lisbon Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Elroy Area Ambulance and Northside Mobil.

Source: WRJC.com







