New Lisbon Man Assaults Girlfriend Faces Multiple Charges

A New Lisbon man is facing multiple charges after physically assaulting his girlfriend at his Grandmother’s house. Monday night authorities reported to a New Lisbon residence for a report of two people fighting. The victim said she had been in a physical fight with her boyfriend, 24 year old Stephen Wilke. The victim stated she had gone to Wilke’s Grandmothers to get some of her belongings and resolve some issues between her and Wilke. While sitting on a bed, Wilke began to accuse her of cheating on him and told her to admit to it. According to the victim if she didn’t tell the truth he would “beat her butt”. When she did not admit to it Wilke became agitated and open hand hit her against her head. He also shoved her head against a wall to keep her from screaming and pinned her down on the bed preventing her from leaving the room, according to the victim. The grandmother heard screams and entered the room and the victim was able to make it outside where neighbors called the police, due to her screaming. Wilke is facing charges of False Imprisonment, Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor Battery, and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

