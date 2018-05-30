New Lisbon Man Asleep in Car Near Boat Dock Arrested on Drug Charges

A New Lisbon man is facing multiple charges after Juneau County authorities found him asleep in his car on Memorial Day. Authorities reported to a boat dock in the Town of Germantown to do a welfare check on 27 year old Jessie Beenken. Authorities woke up Beenken and noticed he had blood shot eyes and seemed confused. The deputy noticed a green leafy substance between Beenkens lap, he also spotted a black plastic baggy and a brown smoking pipe. Beenken did not answer when asked if he was using drugs. Beenken was placed under arrest for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is also facing 2 counts of Felony Bail Jumping and one charge of Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid-2nd Offense.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.