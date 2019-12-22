New Lisbon Man Allegedly Tries to Steal Trailer in Town of Bryon

A New Lisbon man is facing charges of Trespassing and Obstructing an officer after he allegedly tried to steal a trailer off of a Town of Byron landowner’s property. On November 2nd the landowner told authorities he witnessed a man later identified as 33 year old Roger Harvey attempting to back up his truck to a trailer on the property. Harvey then got out and appeared to be attempting to hook the trailer up before being confronted by the landowner. Harvey said his name was Dean and that he was there for a family reunion. Harvey then left but the landowner wrote down the license plate and called authorities. Authorities received a call from a woman saying she had been driving the truck but authorities could hear a man in the background giving her instructions. The landowner was able to identify Harvey via a picture.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.