New Lisbon HS Choir to Hold Annual Variety Show May 17th
The New Lisbon High School Choir will present their annual
Variety Show next Friday, May 17th at 7:00 P.M. in the New Lisbon High School Gym.
This year’s theme is “Life is a Highway” and will feature
music about the journeys and paths that life takes us on.
Solos, duets, small ensembles and the New Lisbon High School
Choir will be performing, accompanied by Tom Fleming on drums, Chuck Cook on Bass Guitar, Joe Cook on Lead Guitar and Mrs. Beverly Rood on the keyboard.
Admission is free and everyone is invited to enjoy an evening of the talent of the New Lisbon High School Music Department.
Source: WRJC.com
