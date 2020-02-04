New Lisbon High School “Singing Valentines” 2020

The New Lisbon High School Choir students are once again ready to sing for your special someone! The “Singing Valentines” will be available to perform on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14th. They will travel to your location to serenade the person of your choice this Valentine season. The cost of a singing valentine is $10 and the recipient must be within 10 miles of New Lisbon Schools.

This is the sixth year of this event and the money raised is used to help vocal music students to participate in choir related activities such as music camps, honors choirs and other special events.

If you are interested in buying a singing valentine, you may contact choir director, Beverly Rood at 608-562-3700 ext. 1345. Flyers are also available at New Lisbon City Hall, the New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce, New Lisbon’s Royal Bank and Bank of Mauston and Raabe’s Pharmacy.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.