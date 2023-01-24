New Lisbon Girls Basketball Blasts De Soto 64-26

The New Lisbon Rockets girls basketball team blasted their way to a 64-26 victory over De Soto Monday night. New Lisbon used a big run to end the first half to build a 29-13 halftime lead and then scored the first 7 points of the 2nd half to pull away for the easy victory. Abby Steele led the Rockets with a game high 24points, while her sister Kelsi added 17points. Klarissa Earhardt chipped in with 8 for the Rockets. New Lisbon improves to 4-13 on the season and will host Royall Thursday night.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.