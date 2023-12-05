New Lisbon Falls to La Farge Royall Takes Down Kickapoo in Boys BB

The New Lisbon Rockets were upended by La Farge 50-42 Monday night in a non-conference boys basketball game. It was a game of runs in a back in forth game but La Farge made the final run and pulled away for the victory. Hayden Fowell had a game high 21points to lead La Farge while teammate Zach Hanson chipped in with 11. The Rockets were led by Evan Macrafic who had a team high 13points while Austin Bernsden added 10. The Rockets fall to 0-4 on the season and will travel to Hillsboro on Friday.

Other local Boys Basketball Scores from Monday night

Royall 62 Kickapoo 26

Source: WRJC.com







