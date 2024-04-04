New Lisbon Dam Structure Damaged

The New Lisbon Dam Structure has not been compromised but is suffering damage. According to the New Lisbon Police Department the wooden timbers that go across the spillway to hold water back broke. Public Works is aware of the situation and are working to fix the issue. For any questions contact Nick Wyss (New Lisbon Public Works Director) at 608-562-5213 option 2.

