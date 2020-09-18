New Lisbon Cross Country Has Success in Richland Center Invite

Thursday evening the New Lisbon Cross Country team participated in the Claire Haag Invitational hosted by Richland Center. The night was full of some great accomplishment by our athletes. Many personal records were set and some new runners were able to get their first race under their belts.

On the boys side Owen Jones set a new school record finishing in 16:42. Nikita Shankle continues his outstanding improvement and came home 5th followed closely by Chris Hart finishing 6th.

On the girls side Megan Jones brought home a photo finish 3rd place running 23:47. Eliza Curtis also made the top ten finishing 10th in her first cross country race ever!

Source: WRJC.com







