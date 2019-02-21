New Lisbon Couple Facing Multiple Charges After Allegedly Bounding Child With Tape 24/7

A New Lisbon husband and wife are facing multiple charges including Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, False Imprisonment, Physical Abuse of a Child, and Mental Harm to a Child. 52 year old Steven Rippentrop had reported a missing child on January 1st of 2015. The child was reported to have been seen at a New Lisbon business. The child was found but said he ran away because he had been restrained with tape for up to 24 hours 7 days a week. An investigation was done on Rippentrop and his wife 51 year old Debra Rippentrop. Debra told authorities they had bound the child for his and their own safety. She claimed the child had fits of rage and would harm him or others. There were reports that the child was malnourished and was bound to the point he could not use the bathroom properly.

