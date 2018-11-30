New Lisbon Correctional Inmate Allegedly Attacks Correctional Officer

An inmate at the New Lisbon Correctional facility is facing a charge of Battery by a Prisoner. 27 year old Jordan Berg allegedly attacked a Correctional Officer because they would not return a book to them. The Officer alleges they were investigating the books and whether they belonged to Berg or not. Berg attempted to show the officer the receipt but the investigation was ongoing and the book could not be returned. Berg became upset and began throwing items at the officers’ face. He was pepper sprayed multiple times and backup was needed to subdue Berg.

