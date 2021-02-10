New Lisbon Comeback Effort Falls Short as Season Comes to an End at Weston in Girls Basketball

The New Lisbon Lady Rockets season came to an end Tuesday night despite a big comeback effort. New Lisbon fell behind by 21 points in the 2nd half but nearly rallied late against the Weston Silver Eagles. New Lisbon got big steals and big buckets by Kelsi Steele and Libby Rogers down the stretch to cut the Silver Eagles lead to just three at 61-58 before the rally ran out of gas. Rogers had 19points as did senior Megan Froh, Steele added 12 for the Rockets in the comeback attempt. Weston got a game high 36 points from senior Laurissa Pickel who eclipsed the 1,000point milestone in the victory. Weston improves to 7-14 on the season and will travel to top seed Royall Friday night. New Lisbon finishes its season at 6-15.

Source: WRJC.com







