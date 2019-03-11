New Lisbon Chamber Welcomes Emily Erickson

The New Lisbon Chamber is excited to introduce its new Executive Secretary, Emily Erickson to the New Lisbon Chamber.

Emily joins the Chamber with much enthusiasm and willingness. She grew up in the area and is excited to share her ideas and meet some new people. Stop by, say hello and introduce yourself.

Emily will be in the office Monday thru Friday from 11am – 3pm.

She can also be reached at nlchambr@mwt.net

