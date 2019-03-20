New Lisbon Boys Track Team Has Success at 1st Meet

The New Lisbon Boys Track Team, along with 12 other teams, was able to get their first taste of competition last night at the Marshfield Boys Indoor invite. The Rockets were shorthanded due to some sickness that has been going around, but still had a very successful meet.

Earning medals were:

Owen Jones

1st Place Mile Run

Holden Rydmark, Michael Hickey, Eugene Taylor, And Owen Jones

2nd Place 4 x 800 Relay

Ean Quarne

3rd Place 880 Yard Run

Head Coach Aaron Bigalke said “The young athletes really stepped up and had some impressive performances at the meet also. The future is very bright for this team!”

