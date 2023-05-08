New Lisbon Boys Track & Field Wins Riverdale Invite Girls Fair Well
The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed Saturday at Riverdale high school as they hosted the Ginger Morrey Invitational. There were 10 teams from multiple conferences competing. Our girls team managed a 6th place finish even with a large amount of the team having to leave early due to state solo ensemble competition.
Leading the way for the girls and earning medals were:
Brooklyn Lowe and Claire Haske tieing for 2nd place in high jump
Heidi Mathes finishing 3rd in long jump.
The boys built on their success by winning the meet and making that two meet championships in a row. Leading he way and earning medals for the boys were:
Dalton Stanchfield with a first in triple jump
Nikita Shankle with a first in high jump.
The 4 x 800 relay team of Malakai Dunham, Josh Homan, Ethan Forschler, and Keagan Shankle finishing 1st
The 4 x 100 team of Jake Cox, Dalton Stanchfield, Austin Hare, Carson Welter finishing 1st.
Bringing home second place finishes were:
Jameson Barker in the 110 hurdles
Keagan Shankle in the triple jump and 400 meter run
Blake Smith in discus
And the 4 x 200 relay team of Jake Cox, Braden Miller, Jameson Pfaff, and Austin Hare.
Rounding out the medal winners with third place finishes were:
Chris Hart in 110 hurdles
Carson Welter in 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash
Jameson Barker in 300 hurdles
Blake Smith in shot put
And Austin Hare in triple jump.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Judge to order Wisconsin Elections Commission to reconsider fake elector complaint...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM
A judge ruled the commission must consider the complaint without the participation of Bob Spindell, who was one of the 2020 fake electors.
-
Gov. Tony Evers signs bill to expand anti-pollution sustainable farming practices in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM
The law will provide money for more farmers to participate in practices that reduce run-off pollution into waterways.
-
Darnell, Laudis “Lou” Age 95 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2023 at 3:39 PM
-
New Lisbon Boys Track & Field Wins Riverdale Invite Girls Fair Well
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM
-
St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy shot, killed after responding to drunk driving incident
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2023 at 2:52 PM
A St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed in the Township of Glenwood after responding to a report of a potential drunk driver.
-
Ott, Robert J. Age 68 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2023 at 2:12 PM
-
Cudahy's move to science of reading curriculum hasn't been easy, but test scores are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM
"The ones who were struggling the hardest (to read) are the ones who are breaking through the most," said parent and school board member Kari Durr-Castillo.
-
Want to swim this summer at Duck Creek Quarry in Howard? Here is how non-residents can...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2023 at 10:09 AM
Duck Creek Quarry access will be limited to village residents and members of up to 250 non-resident families.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.