New Lisbon Boys Track & Field Racks up Another 1st Place Finish
The New Lisbon Track and Field teams competed Tuesday night at the Lee Griffin Invitational held at Kickapoo High School along with 11 other schools. The Girls finished in 8th place and the boys team finished 1st place winning the trophy and the meet title.
Finishing in the top 3 for the girls was Mackenzie Shankle in shot put.
Leading the way for the boys in route to winning the meet and finishing in the top 3 were:
Nikita Shankle with a first place in high jump
The 4 x 200 team of Keagan Shankle, Devan Minard, Nikita Shankle, and Tristin Miller finishing 1st and closing in on the school record
Tristin Miller 2nd in both the 100 meter dash and the 200 meter dash
Dylan O’Brien 3rd in the 110 High Hurdles
Malakai Dunham with a third place finish in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs
Nikita Shankle with a third place finish in the 200 meter dash
And Ean Quarne with 3rd place finishes in both the shot and discus.
Saturday we will be competing in Cashton and are looking forward to a meet with temperatures finally above 50 degrees!
Source: WRJC.com
Siegler, Helen M. Age 80 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 20, 2022 at 7:25 PM
by WRJC WebMaster on April 20, 2022 at 7:23 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/19
by WRJC WebMaster on April 20, 2022 at 7:22 PM
A medical marijuana bill received a Wisconsin Capitol hearing, but it's not going...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2022 at 6:21 PM
A public hearing in the Wisconsin State Capitol was held Wednesday on a bill that would create a state-run medical marijuana program.
Brown County leaders acknowledge early COVID-19 slips including for non-English speakers,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2022 at 4:14 PM
County health officials say some items became "best practices" for multiple counties; acknowledge they could have been quicker to involve translators
Pelicans return to Fox River in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2022 at 3:24 PM
Pelicans have returned to the Fox River in De Pere after leaving for the winter
Austin Straubel airport and Green Bay Metro buses drop mask mandates, a move that worries...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM
A federal judge nixed mask mandates on air travel and public transportation, so local transit followed suit. The decision concerns doctors.
Windy conditions, higher temps, possible thunderstorms forecast for Wausau, Green Bay,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2022 at 2:59 PM
Following a windy day with possible rain on Wednesday, much of northeastern Wisconsin can expect rain and warmer temperatures on Friday and Saturday.
Bellevue garage, house fire causes $200,000 in damages early Wednesday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2022 at 12:46 PM
At 2:30 a.m. April 20, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire at 3220 Meadow Circle.
