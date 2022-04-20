New Lisbon Boys Track & Field Racks up Another 1st Place Finish

The New Lisbon Track and Field teams competed Tuesday night at the Lee Griffin Invitational held at Kickapoo High School along with 11 other schools. The Girls finished in 8th place and the boys team finished 1st place winning the trophy and the meet title.

Finishing in the top 3 for the girls was Mackenzie Shankle in shot put.

Leading the way for the boys in route to winning the meet and finishing in the top 3 were:

Nikita Shankle with a first place in high jump

The 4 x 200 team of Keagan Shankle, Devan Minard, Nikita Shankle, and Tristin Miller finishing 1st and closing in on the school record

Tristin Miller 2nd in both the 100 meter dash and the 200 meter dash

Dylan O’Brien 3rd in the 110 High Hurdles

Malakai Dunham with a third place finish in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs

Nikita Shankle with a third place finish in the 200 meter dash

And Ean Quarne with 3rd place finishes in both the shot and discus.

Saturday we will be competing in Cashton and are looking forward to a meet with temperatures finally above 50 degrees!

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.