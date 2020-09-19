New Lisbon Boys Cross County Finishes 4th at Dustin Levy Memorial in Brookwood

The New Lisbon Cross Country teams competed at the Dustin Levy Memorial Invitational this morning at Brookwood High School. This is a very demanding course and they ran it just 2 days after completing the also challenging Richland Center Course. On the boys side the team took 4th place with Owen Jones finishing 2nd, Nikita Shankle finishing 16th, and Chris Hart finishing 20th out of 55 runners. For the girls team more experience was gained and Megan Jones was able to run to a 14th place for New Lisbon out of 40 runners.

We are excited to take everything we have learned as a team and apply it at our first home Cross Country Meet in a long time for New Lisbon happening next Thursday Kennedy Park.

Source: WRJC.com







