New Lisbon Announced Citizen & Community Service Award Winners

We are excited to Announce the 2024 Citizen of the Year award and Community Service Award!!

Our Citizens of the Year award goes to Drea & Mark Bliss.

Drea and Mark were nominated for their continued support of The New Lisbon Community events.

The Community Service award goes to The New Lisbon Shoveling Club.

The New Lisbon Shoveling Club was nominated for all of their hard work to help those in need during each snowfall to make our community safe.

We would like to invite you all to come and help us honor these outstanding people at this years Banquet. April 13, 2024 at the community Center from 5pm-8pm. Tickets will be available starting tomorrow @ https://www.eventbrite.com

Source: WRJC.com







