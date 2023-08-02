New liberal majority on state Supreme Court fires director of state court system
Bellevue man charged in June 25 shooting on Main Street in Green Bay; woman was hit in...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 2, 2023 at 9:29 PM
William Munson is charged with first-degree reckless injury, first degree recklessly endangering safety and possession a firearm while convicted of a felony.
Lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's legislative maps filed at the state Supreme Court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2023 at 9:23 PM
The lawsuit comes one day after Wisconsin's Supreme Court flipped to liberal control with the swearing in of Janet Protasiewicz.
New liberal majority on state Supreme Court fires director of state court system
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2023 at 9:20 PM
Randy Koschnick, who has been the director of state courts since 2017, received a letter Wednesday from a liberal justice saying he had been dismissed.
Here are the 10 people who participated in Wisconsin's fake elector scheme in 2020
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM
Here's who participated in Wisconsin's fake elector plot, which is now under scrutiny in Trump's latest indictment
Trump indictment recap: Jack Smith details how Trump allegedly tried to steal 2020...
by USA TODAY on August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM
Donald Trump was indicted federally and charged with election fraud, potentially the most serious criminal charges he faces in three cases.
The next Alice in Dairyland will be crowned in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 2, 2023 at 6:39 PM
It's the first time Door County will play host to the annual event to name Wisconsin's official ambassador to its agriculture industry in 41 years
Marijuana is now legal in Minnesota. What does that mean for us in Wisconsin?
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 2, 2023 at 6:11 PM
As of Aug. 1, adults 21 and older in Minnesota can possess and use marijuana and cannabis products.
Wisconsin fake elector scheme is at the center of Donald Trump indictment
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2023 at 5:45 PM
Wisconsin is at the center of an indictment of former President Donald Trump into a conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from President Joe Biden.
