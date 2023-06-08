New legislation will seek $50M for reading reform across Wisconsin
Plans call for passing a reading reform bill that would include $50 million in the state budget to support science of reading in Wisconsin schools.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
GOP leaders threaten to strip Milwaukee provisions from local government funding bill if...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2023 at 4:58 PM
Vos and LeMahieu said Milwaukee could be dropped from the legislation if a deal isn't reached as soon as Wednesday night.
-
Field, Phyllis Marian Age 98 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM
-
New legislation will seek $50M for reading reform across Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM
Plans call for passing a reading reform bill that would include $50 million in the state budget to support science of reading in Wisconsin schools.
-
Mahr, Mary Patricia Age 90 formerly of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on June 8, 2023 at 3:24 PM
-
See photos from Green Bay Preble graduation ceremony
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM
Green Bay Preble High School celebrated its Class of 2023 on June 7, 2023.
-
Green Bay mother and son charged in federal court with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2023 at 3:01 PM
According to the DEA, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly.
-
Mosquitoes are a big problem in northern Wisconsin right now. Here's why.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM
Mosquitos are most active in Wisconsin from May to September, but can remain alive until temperatures drop below freezing.
-
The air you breathe is being threatened this summer in Wisconsin by wildfires. Here's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2023 at 1:50 PM
Stay up to date on the air quality levels in your area with these maps and know whether wildfires are threatening your community.
-
Man convicted of burning body found near UW-Green Bay campus in 2021 to be sentenced...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2023 at 1:50 PM
Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia, 30, faces a maximum sentence of 12.5 years in prison, $25,000 in fines, or both.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.