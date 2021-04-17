New law requires boaters make use of engine cut-off switch in federal waters of Lake Michigan, Green Bay

The law, which went into effect April 1, will require all boaters with an engine cut-off switch to have the bungee lanyard clipped onto clothing, U.S. Coast Guard says.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



