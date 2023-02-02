New Jersey man and company operating Wisconsin nursing homes charged with health care fraud

Kevin Breslin used over $142 million from Medicare and Medicaid, meant for patient care, to pay investors and construct facilities in New Jersey, according to an indictment.

     

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



