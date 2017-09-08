New Iowa fire marshal chosen
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Public Safety has chosen a new leader for the state fire marshal’s office.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Jim “Jamie” Mineau7 hours ago
- Letter to the Editor: A Problem that Doesn’t Exist7 hours ago
- The Latest: Mexico state says 120 injured there7 hours ago
- Rep. Gordon Hintz of Oshkosh emerges as potential new leader for Assembly Democrats7 hours ago
- Northern Door Children’s Center to help community train babysitters7 hours ago
- Merrill man accused of waterboarding ex-girlfriend sentenced to jail7 hours ago
- ‘Disturbing’ case of Racine County 9-year-old in dog kennel7 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids-area births8 hours ago
- UW pushes back against teaching language in state budget8 hours ago
- Wausau Police search for armed robber8 hours ago
- Report: Tomah VA staff failed to report hygiene lapse8 hours ago
- 2 sides in corporate farming battle seek judge’s approval8 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.