New Groups Eligible for COVID Vaccination at RAMC March 22nd

Beginning Monday, March 22, individuals age 16 and older with certain medical conditions that have a greater risk of severe infection from COVID-19 will be eligible for the vaccine. Those medical conditions are listed below. Reedsburg Area Medical Center is currently accepting patients that meet this criteria, onto our waitlist, available at ramchealth.com . We are also accepting patients in the current eligible groups, also indicated below. Patients need NOT be our patients to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through RAMC. We are happy to serve you!

Beginning March 22 the next eligible group includes individuals with the following medical conditions:

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Cystic fibrosis

Diabetes

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 – 39 kg/m2)

Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Currently eligible groups

As a reminder, currently eligible groups include:

Frontline health care personnel

Residents and staff in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities

Police and fire personnel, correctional staff

Age 65 and older

Child care and educators

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid Long-term care programs

Some public facing essential workers

Non-frontline essential health care personnel

Staff and residents in congregate living facilities

Additionally, the Department of Health Services (DHS) clarified current eligibility to include all clergy, restaurant workers (as part of the food supply eligibility group) and further expanded public safety to include judges, prosecutors and district attorneys in addition to public defenders.

Based on the amount of vaccine doses available and vaccination pace, DHS plans to open vaccine eligibility to all individuals age 16 and older May 1. Because this is ever-evolving, RAMC will continue to communicate updates and new information as we are made aware.

