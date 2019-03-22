New flood worry: Waterlogged debris from damaged homes inundates Brown County facility

Flood-related trash piling up to the tune of 100 to 200 extra tons per day at Hobart waste-transfer station. And 37 Green Bay homes remain condemned.

      

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com


