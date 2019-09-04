New farm bills aimed at supporting struggling farms introduced at Capitol
Three new farm bills aimed at helping struggling Wisconsin farmers were announced at the Capitol on Tuesday. One of the bills would create a permanent position at the UW-Extension to help farmers with estate planning. Baraboo assemblyman Dave Considine says that’s critical in keeping family farms running. “Just a few years ago, my family had […]
Source: WRN.com
