New estimates say 1.3 million Wisconsin households don't have access or can't afford broadband internet service
Rural broadband gaps went largely unidentified under flawed maps and poor coverage data.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Biden's low ratings aren't helping Tony Evers. But the governor is holding his own, for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Joe Biden's negative ratings are a headache for Tony Evers in 2022, just as Donald Trump's negative ratings were a headache for Scott Walker in 2018.
-
New estimates say 1.3 million Wisconsin households don't have access or can't afford...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Rural broadband gaps went largely unidentified under flawed maps and poor coverage data.
-
Despite record-high gas prices, people are tired of being cooped up and are expected to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2022 at 1:21 AM
Gas prices are showing no signs of falling as millions of Americans prepare to hit the road for the Memorial Day weekend.
-
Wisconsin Democrats call for stricter gun laws, GOP candidate Nicholson seeks more armed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2022 at 11:11 PM
The proposals underscore the deep divisions between Democrats and Republicans in Wisconsin over how to respond to the drumbeat of mass shootings.
-
Ron Johnson silent on background checks following the Uvalde shooting but pushes bill for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2022 at 11:10 PM
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, vowed 'We are going to vote on gun legislation' and offered to consider Johnson's measure in another bill.
-
Kiel school board doesn't discuss Title IX investigation at virtual meeting attended by...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 25, 2022 at 10:40 PM
Two public speakers talked about events surrounding the Title IX investigation and said they'd like to see all the media attention stop.
-
8 Wisconsin men were charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2022 at 10:20 PM
So far, four of the Wisconsin men have pleaded guilty to various charges. The others have upcoming hearings.
-
Packers will play New Orleans Saints on Aug. 19 in their lone preseason game at Lambeau...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 25, 2022 at 10:16 PM
Packers will play the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 19 in their lone preseason game at Lambeau Field.
-
Milwaukee County judge announces candidacy for Wisconsin Supreme Court, decries 'radical...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2022 at 7:12 PM
Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz will seek the seat currently held by Justice Patience Roggensack, who is not seeking re-election in 2023.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.