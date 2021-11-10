New documentary on Packers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer to make Milwaukee premiere
A documentary on legendary Packers guard Jerry Kramer will screen in Milwaukee on Saturday for two showings.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Ron Johnson calls for having Republican lawmakers take over federal elections in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 10, 2021 at 9:57 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson is calling on Wisconsin lawmakers to take over elections and tell local officials to ignore the work of the bipartisan Elections Commission.
Storm ends run of dry, mild weather, bringing with it wind gusts, rain, and some snow,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2021 at 8:15 PM
Central Wisconsin can expect the first snowfall of the season, starting Thursday night and continuing into the weekend.
Three Arrested for Burglary & Theft in Rural Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2021 at 7:56 PM
What do you get when Kwik Trip teams up with Charlie Berens? A 'secret' drink that...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on November 10, 2021 at 7:45 PM
Have you tried the new Berens Alexander on Kwik Trip's secret Fresh Blends menu?
Mauston High School Set For Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2021 at 7:41 PM
McGrath Running For Congress in Wisconsin’s 3rd District
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2021 at 7:19 PM
Gundersen St. Joe’s offers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds starting Nov....
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2021 at 7:19 PM
Here's a list of Veterans Day events, discounts and more in Green Bay and Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2021 at 5:05 PM
The list was compiled by the Brown County Veterans Recognition Subcommittee and Brown County Register of Deeds office.
