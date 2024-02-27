New details on alleged abuse of missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue

In Manitowoc County, more details have come to light about the case of missing Elijah Vue. The criminal complaint against 39-year-old Jesse Vang stated that he had helped his teenage son get on the bus the morning of February 20th, and when he came back inside, 3-year-old Elijah was still asleep. Vang told investigators that […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.