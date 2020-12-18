New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are down 50% from peak a month ago
Contact tracers can again handle their daily caseloads after being overwhelmed in October and November, state health officials said.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 18, 2020 at 12:55 AM
Evers asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to allow new capacity limits
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 18, 2020 at 12:23 AM
Wisconsin Supreme Court justices on Thursday questioned whether the Evers administration could issue new restrictions on businesses without legislative approval.
LS Boutique is moving and downsizing, but it's not going far | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 18, 2020 at 12:07 AM
Bellevue's LS Boutique is downsizing and relocating inside of Homestead Decor
Packers invite 250 health care workers, first responders, their families to Saturday's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 17, 2020 at 11:28 PM
The Packers to allow up to 800 attendees for Saturday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Former Green Bay school counselor who recorded staff, students in bathroom gets 14 years...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 17, 2020 at 10:42 PM
A federal judge sentenced Naze to 14 years in federal prison, a sentence that will run concurrently with the 12 years he received in state court.
Two Rivers pair told investors they could double their money, fast. Wisconsin authorities...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 17, 2020 at 10:22 PM
A woman and her accomplice used investors' money to pay bills for themselves and family members, the state says. Neither was a registered adviser.
Gannett Foundation program grants $50,000 to three Wisconsin nonprofits
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 17, 2020 at 10:11 PM
Oconto County man charged with 10th drunken driving offense
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 17, 2020 at 10:00 PM
The Mountain resident was out on bond in three criminal cases and had just been charged in a fourth case .
Wisconsin Elections Commission aims to dispel misinformation
by Bob Hague on December 17, 2020 at 9:12 PM
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has created a new question-and-answer section on its website to dispel misinformation about the November election. “I think there are a lot of people who maybe haven’t been paying as much attention to […]
