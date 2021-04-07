New COVID-19 cases continue to tick in the wrong direction
Active cases rose from Tuesday’s mark by 153 cases, to 7,715 active cases.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Bice: Democrats are on a roll and six other takeaways from Tuesday's general election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 7, 2021 at 11:40 PM
Tuesday's winners include the state teachers union, online ads, the state Democratic Party and Alex Walker, the son of the former governor.
Timing of Supreme Court ruling ending Evers health order cost Wisconsin millions in food...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 7, 2021 at 11:15 PM
If the ruling had been made a day later, the funding would have been preserved for the month of May, according to the Department of Health Services.
People should not have to show ID to get COVID-19 vaccine, top Wisconsin health official...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 7, 2021 at 10:51 PM
Vaccine providers may ask for an ID, but not require it. And health officials reiterated that the COVID-19 vaccine is free.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 7, 2021 at 10:44 PM
Man wins new trial in 2016 homicide of Ricardo Gomez in Green Bay; appeals court agrees...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 7, 2021 at 10:13 PM
The court decided that Richard Arrington's rights were violated when police permitted an inmate to secretly record conversations.
Green Bay School District voters elect newcomer Welch, incumbent Becker to board seats;...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 7, 2021 at 10:03 PM
Incumbent won re-election in the Wrightstown and Pulaski school districts.
'This is definitely going in the Christmas letter': Neenah man stunned after wild turkey...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 7, 2021 at 10:02 PM
When Robert Benada heard a loud crash in the next room, he was shocked to see a wild turkey had crashed through his window.
Sue Macco, nurse and wife of state Rep. John Macco, was 'big in tenacity,' dies after...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 7, 2021 at 9:50 PM
A visitation for Sue Macco will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Celebration Church in Green Bay, followed by a service and luncheon.
Republicans warned their spending plan for Wisconsin's federal COVID stimulus funds may...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 7, 2021 at 9:39 PM
A spokeswoman for Evers signaled he would veto the bills and criticized lawmakers for crafting bills without knowing how the funding could be spent.
