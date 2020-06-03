New Consideration for Well Permits

The state Department of Natural Resources says it will begin considering high-capacity wells’ effects on surrounding water bodies when issuing permits in light of Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s stance on the issue.

Kaul last month withdrew a 2016 legal opinion that the DNR can’t consider the wells’ cumulative effect on nearby streams, rivers and lakes when granting a permit.

The department issued a statement Tuesday saying it would no longer follow the opinion and will consider cumulative impacts if presented with scientific evidence of potential harm.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.