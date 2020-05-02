New Brew Drive-Thru aids local brewers, Packers' David Bakhtiari offers advice from bath tub: Stories you loved
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Economic boom from Marinette Marine's new naval contract will be heard around the state
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 2, 2020 at 12:32 PM
A new Navy contract will mean over 1,000 new jobs to Fincantieri Marinette Marine. Economic benefits should spill throughout state, and into Michigan.
New Brew Drive-Thru aids local brewers, Packers' David Bakhtiari offers advice from bath...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 2, 2020 at 12:12 PM
Gov. Tony Evers considering using some COVID-19 money for aid payments to farmers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2020 at 2:52 AM
Gov. Tony Evers is considering funneling millions of dollars to farmers using federal funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.
Community spread evident in Door County, third death announced
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2020 at 9:58 PM
Evidence now shows community spread of COVID-19 in Door County as the total confirmed cases rises to 14.
State Supreme Court will hear arguments in GOP suit over ‘Safer at Home’ extension
by Bob Hague on May 1, 2020 at 9:57 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether to keep Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order in place. Republican legislators brought a lawsuit contending that Evers and Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm […]
Are the homeless people immune from the coronavirus?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2020 at 9:32 PM
Facebook post says the homeless somehow immune from the coronavirus.
Wisconsin reports 460 new coronavirus infections, along with a record number of tests...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 1, 2020 at 9:29 PM
The state also recorded its highest percentage of the tests that came back positive Friday, at 12.7%.
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, May 1, 2020
by Bob Hague on May 1, 2020 at 9:15 PM
TODAY’S COVID-19 CASES, AS REPORTED BY THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES ON MAY 1, 2020. THESE NUMBERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.
Coronavirus cases surface at Pulaski nursing home as employees say facility botched...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2020 at 8:53 PM
Employees say the facility didn't protect residents and pressured caregivers to work knowing they had symptoms or tested positive.
