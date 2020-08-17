New app lets people summon Green Bay Metro for on-demand rides anywhere on east side, and soon west side
The service started on the far east side with daytime hours but will expand to include the west side and later hours.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Trump rally in Oshkosh: Protest set for 4 p.m.; president to talk about jobs, economy on...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on August 17, 2020 at 7:46 PM
Live updates from Trump's rally in Oshkosh on Aug. 17, 2020: The latest on traffic, protests, supporters, road closures and more.
-
UW-Madison researchers working on a faster, simpler COVID-19 test that uses spit, not...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2020 at 7:45 PM
A team of researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is developing a saliva-based test for COVID-19 that could provide results quickly.
-
-
Democrats launch ad calling Trump's Wisconsin visit a health risk as president puts up...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2020 at 5:58 PM
In a counterpunch, the Trump campaign is putting up billboards asking "Where's Joe?" because Joe Biden isn't attending the DNC in person.
-
In Wisconsin, Trump vs. Biden has echoes of Walker vs. Evers two years ago
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2020 at 5:51 PM
For both Democrats and Republicans in Wisconsin, the 2020 presidential fight offers parallels to the hard-fought battle for governor two years ago.
-
DNR seeking to lower levels of arsenic, PFAS flowing into Menominee River from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2020 at 5:49 PM
The Wisconsin DNR is asking Johnson Controls to lower the levels of arsenic and PFAS flowing into the Menominee River in new wastewater permit.
-
What experts say about how to interpret COVID-19 data like positive cases, deaths and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2020 at 5:46 PM
People trying to make sense of coronavirus are bombarded with data, numbers and graphs. Here's advice to help you sift through it all.
-
Skepticism urged as disinformation, voter suppression wash over Wisconsin
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 17, 2020 at 4:57 PM
In a top swing state, actors seek to misinform voters to gain advantage and sow chaos; the pandemic has fueled even more 'information disorder'
-
What to know if you're going to Brown County Fair: maple cotton candy, sea lions and a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 17, 2020 at 4:34 PM
The fair opens Wednesday in De Pere. What you will find and won't find at this year's modified event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
