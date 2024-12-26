New 2025 laws hit hot topics from AI in movies to rapid-fire guns

New laws taking effect with the new year will affect Hollywood actors, social media stars and chatty motorists. In many states, minimum wage workers will see a pay raise in January. New laws in California will provide protections to actors…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.