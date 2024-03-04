Nevada fake electors won't stand trial until January 2025 under judge's new schedule
Six Republicans accused of falsely declaring Donald Trump the winner of Nevada’s 2020 presidential election will not stand trial until next January. A Nevada judge on Monday pushed back the trial date because of conflicting schedules. The judge also set…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
DNR website has updated fire danger maps
by Bob Hague on March 4, 2024 at 10:04 PM
Wisconsin’s wildfire season is off to an early start. Lack of snowfall across the state means conditions are primed for fires. Already this year, the Department of Natural Resources has responded to 138 wildfires, burning nearly 300 acres. The […]
BB FULL GAME: Alma/Pepin at Royall
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2024 at 8:58 PM
Local WIAA Regional Boys Basketball Championship Scores from Saturday 3/2
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2024 at 5:16 PM
Sparta Firefighter Arrested in Relation to Child Enticement
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2024 at 4:26 PM
Freymuth, Beverly Jean Age 88 of Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2024 at 4:10 PM
Janssen, Carole Marcia Age 88 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2024 at 4:02 PM
Evers vetoes Republican authored tax cut & tax credits
by bhague@wrn.com on March 1, 2024 at 9:01 PM
As expected, Governor Tony Evers has vetoed three Republican authored tax bills. Evers has twice previously vetoed tax cuts from Republicans. In a statement Friday, the Democratic governor said the three measures totaling $800 million would have […]
Debbie Richards performs at Terrace Heights
by WRJC WebMaster on March 1, 2024 at 5:25 PM
Parchim, Mark A. Age 67 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 1, 2024 at 3:59 PM
