Neopit man sentenced to 30 months in prison for child sex abuse
Robert Kapishkowit, formerly of Neopit, a community on the Menominee Indian Reservation, pleaded guilty in January to sexual abuse of a minor.
Schauer Joins DBA, Edge as Communications Specialist
on August 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM
The Green Bay-based Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative announced the hiring of Steven Schauer as a new communications specialist.
Wisconsin Farm Real Estate Values Dipped in Past Year
on August 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM
The tough agricultural economy is likely to blame for a drop in the total value of Wisconsin farm land and buildings during the past year.
Baldwin Pushes to Protect Local Products from Unfair Trade Tactics
on August 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM
U.
FSA Leader on Important Sign-up Reminders, Program Deadlines
on August 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM
First off, I want to send a huge thank you to our Wisconsin FSA customers.
Wisconsin Seeking Outstanding Young Farmer Nominations
on August 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM
Organizers of Wisconsin's Outstanding Young Farmer award are looking for nominations from a variety producers of agricultural commodities to apply for next year's program.
How does absentee voting work? City clerk outlines steps, safeguards in Wisconsin's...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 7, 2020 at 7:07 PM
A variable in absentee voting — the U.S. Postal Service — can be avoided by returning ballots to the clerk's office in person.
Make-a-Wish granted at De Pere construction site
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 7, 2020 at 7:03 PM
Dominic Filippini, 5, got his wish to be a construction worker with help from Miron Construction Co.
Jurors selected for trial of Ashwaubenon man charged in 2016 double homicide
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 7, 2020 at 6:09 PM
Jacob Cayer is accused in the deaths of his girlfriend and her mother during an attack June 7, 2016, at their Hobart home.
Scott Fitzgerald stays quiet as another top Republican seeks federal help to cover...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 7, 2020 at 4:43 PM
Scott Fitzgerald, the pro-Trump state Senate leader seeking a seat in Congress, stayed conspicuously silent as others sought federal help.
