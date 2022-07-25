Nelson suspends campaign for U.S. Senate

Tom Nelson has suspended his campaign for the U.S. Senate in Wisconsin. In a brief statement released on social media, the Outagamie County Executive on Monday threw his support to Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “I’m proud to say that the progressive vote is consolidated, and the progressive family is one, because today I’m endorsing Mandela […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.