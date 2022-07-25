Nelson suspends campaign for U.S. Senate
Tom Nelson has suspended his campaign for the U.S. Senate in Wisconsin. In a brief statement released on social media, the Outagamie County Executive on Monday threw his support to Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “I’m proud to say that the progressive vote is consolidated, and the progressive family is one, because today I’m endorsing Mandela […] Source: WRN.com
-
Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun debate family leave, DACA, abortion in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2022 at 7:03 PM
The latest Marquette University Law School poll found most Republicans haven't made up their mind, underscoring a tight race.
-
Packers shareholder meeting live updates: No word on contract extensions for LaFleur,...
by Packers News on July 25, 2022 at 6:14 PM
The Green Bay Packers are holding their annual shareholders meeting Monday at Lambeau Field.
-
Tim Ramthun launched his campaign for governor cloaked in a baseless conspiracy theory....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2022 at 6:12 PM
"I have no idea where this is coming from," poll director Charles Franklin said of Ramthun's assertion that he wasn't in Marquette's June poll.
-
Brown County prepares to bring medical examiner services back to Green Bay, ending 6-year...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 25, 2022 at 5:04 PM
Officials call the changes long-planned — unrelated to alleged bullying by Dane County Medical Examiner's Office supervisors.
-
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Aug. 9 Wisconsin primary election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 25, 2022 at 5:00 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with information about the Aug. 9 partisan primary.
-
-
Two Green Bay Democrats will meet in the August primary to challenge 4th Assembly...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 25, 2022 at 3:17 PM
The top vote-getter between Ashton Arndorfer and Derek Teague will win the party's nomination for the chance to defeat Republican David Steffen.
-
Tom Nelson drops out of Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate primary, throws support to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2022 at 12:31 PM
Nelson was running fourth in the polls, but his move could provide a boost for Mandela Barnes, who is in a tight race with Alex Lasry.
-
Tribal nation in Wisconsin explores potential for solar power on reservation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Oneida Nation officials are exploring the potential for a utility-scale solar power facility on the reservation with assistance from a federal grant.
