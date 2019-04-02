Nelson, Sharon Kay Age 77 of Hillsboro

Sharon Kay Nelson, age 77 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 31, 2019. She was born on May 31, 1941 in Hillsboro, WI to Orlo and Dorothy (Teed) Wyman. Sharon married her high school sweetheart and love, Michael Nelson in March 1, 1959 who preceded her in death September 2, 2017.

Sharon loved to stay busy and her hands were rarely still. She had many, many hobbies including sewing, quilting, cross-stitching, and playing the piano, to name just a few. She also shared her love of cooking such as teaching her grandchildren how to make their beloved shuleke soup. Sharon most enjoyed spending time with her family. Some of her fondness memories were the summer camping trips with Mike, Gary, Kayla and Brad in the north woods of Wisconsin, later spending time at Castle Rock Lake with family and friends.

When Mike and Sharon became empty-nesters, they built their “Heaven on Earth” dream home in the country. They both loved to garden and to create beautiful flower beds that were showcased on the annual home garden tours. The large property provided ample opportunity for the grandchildren to explore nature and to just be kids in the wonderful outdoors. The annual Easter egg hunts, checking the bee hives, evening camp fires, going to the pumpkin patch and rides with Grandma and Papa in the Willy Jeep were a few of everyone’s favorite activities.

Sharon lived her entire life in Hillsboro and cherished everyday living in such a wonderful place. Sharon’s lifelong dream came to fruition when she opened The Clothesline with co-owner and friend, Charlotte Shore in August of 1981. She was active in the community and was very proud to be part of many great organizations such as the Good Samaritan Food Pantry and Thrift Store and the St. Joseph Hospital Foundation Board.

Sharon is survived by her children Gary, Kayla (Jeff) and Brad (Sarah); grandchildren Trisha (Ty), Brittany, Bo, Max, Matthew and Hannah; great grandchildren, Tristan, Cayden, Cruz, and Poppy Grace; and siblings Richard Wyman, and Scott (Hollie) Wyman. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Michael; her Parents; grandson, Travis Benish; an infant Brother and sister-in-law, Sherry Wyman.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Hillsboro. Burial will follow at the Mount Vernon Cemetery with a luncheon reception at the church. Family and friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Memorials are preferred to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry, Thrift Store in Hillsboro, The Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua or the Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro

The family would like to express their appreciation for the exceptional care Sharon received from the amazing doctors, nurses and caregivers at the Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital of Hillsboro and the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua.

