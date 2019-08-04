Nelson set to retire as a Packer

Former Green Bay wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who played 10 seasons (2008-17) in Green Bay, has informed the team of his decision to retire with the Packers. Nelson, who was selected by the Packers in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Kansas State, played in 136 regular-season games […]

