Nelson, Donna R. Age 86 of Elroy
Donna R. Nelson, age 86 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Riverwood Senior Living in Wisconsin Dells.
She was born on May 31, 1936 to Crosby and Mary (Shelby) Dunlap. Donna grew to adulthood in the Hub City area and later Elroy where she graduated from the Elroy High School as Valedictorian of her Class.
Donna was united in marriage to Arthur E. Nelson on October 6, 1956 at Zion Lutheran Church in Elroy.
In addition to being a housewife and raising their family, Donna helped in the family business, Nelson Auto Service in Elroy for many years, along with the Root Beer Stand at the same location.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aid, member of the Elroy Area Advancement Corporation and worked a lot at Bingo.
Donna enjoyed attending the many sporting events at Royall High School and was honored as Fan of the Year. Many of the kids at the school knew her as Grandma Nelson.
Survivors include her children, Tim (Nancy) Nelson of La Crescent, MN, Annie (Jay) Witt of Kendall and Brian (Jody) Nelson of Elroy; eleven Grandchildren; nineteen Great Grandchildren; sister, Joye Brown of Hillsboro and brother, Gary (Jeanne) Dunlap of Holmen.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur on May 10, 1999; Parents; daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Dennis Lawrey; and sister, Kaye Bunk.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, with Pastor Peter Snyder officiating. Burial will be in the Elroy City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy.
Source: WRJC.com
