Nekoosa WWII soldier laid to rest after going missing in battle 73 years ago
Gerald “Bud” Wipfli, one of 14 children, entered the U.S. Army in 1924 when he was 21 years old. He went missing in the battle of Hurtgen Forest.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game5 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game5 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game5 hours ago
- One dead after Marathon Co. crash6 hours ago
- Family and friends have final goodbyes to World War II soldier7 hours ago
- Wausau Elk Lodge holds benefit concert to raise money8 hours ago
- Brewers walk off with 4-3 win over Cubs8 hours ago
- Nekoosa WWII soldier laid to rest after going missing in battle 73 years ago9 hours ago
- Sharon A. Tebon10 hours ago
- Gibraltar dealt third loss in 63-20 blowout against Newman Catholic11 hours ago
- Borsuk: Everyone likes local control of schools, as long it’s local control they lik...13 hours ago
- Area High School Varsity Sports Schedule for Saturday 9/23/1722 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.