Nekoosa woman, 86, dies from injuries suffered Wednesday in four-vehicle crash in Wisconsin Rapids
Ann Peterson, 86, Nekoosa, died from injuries suffered June 24 in a four-vehicle crash at Eighth Street and Riverview Expressway in Wisconsin Rapids.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
'Well, I had a wedding. I went to a bar,' and other reasons Brown County's biggest bump...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2020 at 10:08 PM
Health officials again emphasized social distancing, face masks ahead of Fourth of July weekend gatherings.
Green Bay woman, 25, died in SUV rollover on Interstate 41 in Ashwaubenon, sheriff says
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2020 at 9:57 PM
Letisia Vasquez died in the crash near State 172 and a 28-year-old woman riding along was injured.
NFL decision on stadiums could cost Packers over $7 million and fans thousands of seats...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2020 at 9:43 PM
The NFL says teams should close the first eight rows in stadiums for coronavirus protection. That would knock out 6,500 seats at Lambeau Field.
Monday COVID-19 numbers: no new deaths, 5.3% positive tests
by Bob Hague on June 29, 2020 at 9:39 PM
A second straight day Monday, with no new COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin. And, after a positive test rate of 7.1 percent on Sunday, the state Department of Health Services reported that 5.3 percent – or 315 – of 5,612 of tests processed in […]
Brown County officials: Coronavirus cases rising with 21-30 year olds
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2020 at 8:50 PM
Brown County officials said on June 29, 2020, that COVID-19 cases amongst 21 to 30 year olds are rising locally.
Group of campers loses sight of 2-year-old boy, later found dead in Oconto River
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2020 at 8:05 PM
The child was found after deputies and emergency personnel searched for an hour.
Brewers sign four of their five draft picks
by Bill Scott on June 29, 2020 at 7:40 PM
The Milwaukee Brewers signed four of their five 2020 draft picks to contracts on Monday. According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the Brewers signed second-round draft pick, shortstop Freddy Zamora (Miami-Florida) to a deal worth $1.15 […]
School resource officers contract set for vote in Madison
by bhague@wrn.com on June 29, 2020 at 6:50 PM
The future of police in Madison schools is scheduled for a vote Monday night. The Madison school board is expected to make a final decision on officers in the high schools. Board members have signaled they will not be continuing the school resource […]
PUBLIC NOTIFICATION: POSSIBLE COVID-19 EXPOSURE IN JUNEAU COUNTY ESTABLISHMENTS
by WRJC WebMaster on June 29, 2020 at 6:17 PM
The Juneau County Health Department is notifying the public of possible COVID-19 exposure in two Juneau County establishments. Currently, these locations are not reported as an outbreak but this status may change as the disease investigation […]
