Nekoosa police arrest woman after man shot in Wood County
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Cranmoor Road in Nekoosa for a report of a man who was shot, according to Nekoosa police.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Green Bay police searching for man with 'distinct jacket' after armed robbery
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2021 at 12:31 PM
Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an armed robbery in the 2200 block of Manitowoc Road, according to Green Bay police.
-
Green Bay firefighters rescue four people from third-floor windows during apartment fire
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2021 at 12:29 PM
Fire crews responded around 5 a.m. Wednesday to an apartment fire with reports that four people were trapped inside on the third floor, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.
-
Lambeau Field to host collection for homeless, Pro Shop job fair
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2021 at 12:15 PM
Brown County Homeless Coalition collecting hygiene supplies for homeless shelters on Saturday.
-
Wisconsin was better but still falls short at Purdue
by Bill Scott on March 3, 2021 at 5:40 AM
Purdue’s 7’4 freshman center Zach Edey scored a career-high 21 points to lead the 23rd ranked Boilermakers to a 73-69 win over the 25th ranked Wisconsin Badgers in West LaFayette, Ind., on Tursday night. With the Boilermakers dealing […]
-
Expected shipment of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine will help Wisconsin vaccinate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2021 at 2:28 AM
A quarter of Wisconsin school districts say they plan to vaccinate their teachers by March 15, according to state health officials.
-
Evers tells WisPolitics he expects final budget will be compromise: ‘I don’t get bent...
by Bob Hague on March 3, 2021 at 12:29 AM
Governor Tony Evers predicts the final state budget will be a compromise with Republican lawmakers. The Democratic governor said Tuesday that he knows his policy-laden, $91 billion dollar spending plan is seen as “a wish list” by […]
-
Wisconsin's promised vaccine registry site delayed due to glitches
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2021 at 12:26 AM
Several local health departments who were listed as part of the pilot program said this week that they have not participated in any pilot testing.
-
State’s initial shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go to educators
by Bob Hague on March 3, 2021 at 12:21 AM
It’s going to take some time, for Wisconsin to begin receiving regular shipments of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. “What we have been told about J&J supply is we’ll get this initial 47-48 thousand […]
-
Green Bay Police and Fire Commission starts process to select city's next police chief
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2021 at 12:14 AM
The members of the Green Bay Police and Fire Commission had its first meeting Thursday in the search for the next police chief.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.