Nekoosa closes streets by Domtar paper mill as crews respond to chlorine dioxide leak
Emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon to an area near the Domtar paper mill in Nekoosa for a chlorine dioxide leak. No injuries were reported.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
AG William Barr in Milwaukee announces takedown of major drug trafficking ring
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 23, 2020 at 12:24 AM
The attorney general's news conference in Milwaukee comes during of flurry of political activity in the election swing state of Wisconsin.
-
Some parents have sent their COVID-19 positive children to school, Washington-Ozaukee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 23, 2020 at 12:08 AM
In some cases, parents have refused to test their child for COVID-19 when they're symptomatic.
-
Chicago again restricts travel to and from Wisconsin, orders 14-day quarantine to limit...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2020 at 11:41 PM
The city added Wisconsin to its list of states with travel restrictions Tuesday. The order will go into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m.
-
Republican leaders stop short of calling legislature in to rescind Evers’ mask order...
by Bob Hague on September 22, 2020 at 9:51 PM
Republican legislative leaders are critical of Governor Tony Evers extension of a statewide mask mandate. But in statements released Tuesday, neither Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald or Assembly Speaker Robin Vos signaled any intention of […]
-
Tony Evers extends expiring statewide mask order another 60 days, pushing mandate to Nov....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2020 at 9:48 PM
Tony Evers' July mask mandate expires Monday. The new mandate extends to Nov. 21.
-
Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: record seven day average rate of new confirmed cases
by Bob Hague on September 22, 2020 at 9:31 PM
The seven-day average for new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose into record setting territory on Tuesday, according to daily numbers released by the state Department of Health Services. Your #COVID19_WI update as @GovEvers proclaims a […]
-
Wisconsin reports more than 1,600 new cases as young people continue to drive surge and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2020 at 9:27 PM
Wisconsin continued to grapple with runaway coronavirus case numbers Tuesday, especially among young adults.
-
How to request a ballot, what's the deadline to register and answers to other questions...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2020 at 9:06 PM
Packets of information about voting by mail in the November election are showing up in voters' mailboxes.
-
What to know about the court ruling extending election deadlines in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2020 at 8:36 PM
Breaking down the court decision that allows ballots to be counted if they're postmarked by Election Day.
