Neitzel (Kraiss), Mary Louise Age 80 of New Lisbon

Mary Louise (Kraiss) Neitzel, age 80 of New Lisbon, WI., received her wings on Sunday June 16, 2019 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon.

Mary was the daughter of Martin and Olga (Larsen) Kraiss and was born in Orange Township at home on December 10th, 1938. Mary went to school at Lone Rock until grade 8 and then High School in New Lisbon, graduating in 1957.

Mary worked in the medical field most of her life and as an EMT for Camp Douglas and Mauston ambulances. She first worked at Tomah Hospital and then moved to New Lisbon and started working at Hess Memorial Hospital. She worked for many years beside Mary Crowley in ER. It has been said that she ran the ER and worked there for over 30 years. She was very caring and compassionate to everyone.

Mary enjoyed her plants and her animals. She was active on a bowling league for many years and going to state tournaments. She also enjoyed mystery novels, crossword puzzles, word searches, was a competitive bingo player and a sports fan of the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. She loved going to coffee with friends Vicki Gordon, Marilyn Wetley, and Eileen Stickney. She enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s sports events and activities and going to the bar for a beer and burger.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (James Larson) Schroeder of New Lisbon, son, Michael (Colleen La Fortune) of New Lisbon, son, Jeffrey (Michele), of New Lisbon, daughter, Lisa (Ron Kubicek) Neitzel of Madison, son, Daniel (Angie) of Charleston, SC, son, Paul (LeAnn) of Tomah, a sister Mildred Richmond of New Lisbon, 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Adolf, Leonard, Harvey and Roland. Sister-in-law’s, Esther, Helen, Louise and Barbara, and a brother-in-law Riley Richmond.

Funeral Services will take place on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00am at Bethany Lutheran Church (618 W. River St) New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, June 23 at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon from 2:00pm until 5:00pm. Rev. Wendy Ruetten presiding. Burial will take place in St. Stephen’s Lutheran Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com

On the day of the funeral Mary’s family would like everyone to wear sports attire of the Badgers, Brewers or Packers. Many thanks to the people in the ER (Dr. Whitney and staff) Acute care (Dr. Gaspar, nurses, aides) and everyone at Crestview nursing home and CBRF ( Dr. Hinton ,Dr. David and Ann Hoffman) for all their caring and compassion toward our mother. It is all greatly appreciated.

