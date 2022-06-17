Neitzel, George Arthur Age 85 of Kendall

George Arthur Neitzel of Kendall, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 14, 2022, at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston, WI at the age of 85 years 8 months.

Visitation will be held on Friday July 8, 2022, at 10am, service to follow at 11am at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kendall, WI. Cards can be sent on behalf of the “Neitzel Family” and sent to Sonnenberg Funeral Home, PO Box 762, Tomah, WI 54660. Online condolences and service information found at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

